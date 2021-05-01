ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Greenville's Ben Finkelstein has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #369, Jacksonville at Greenville, on April 30.

Finkelstein is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for his actions following the game.

Finkelstein will miss Greenville's game vs. Jacksonville tonight (May 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

