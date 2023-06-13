Tuesday's Game Postponed by Rain, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Tuesday night's game at Parkview Field between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) was postponed by rain. The game will be made up with a doubleheader tomorrow (Wednesday, June 14) with the first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. - 90 minutes earlier than the original schedule.

Fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2023 season. Click here for the team's schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Tickets Wednesday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 5:05 p.m. The games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with a 30-minute intermission between.

Next Games: Wednesday, June 14 vs. Dayton Dragons (5:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect)

Dragons Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Hunter Parks

TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Jared Kollar

Dragons Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Chase Petty (No. 8 Reds prospect)

