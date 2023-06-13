Loons Drop Opener to Timber Rattlers, Despite Late Push

June 13, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Midland, MI. - The Great Lakes Loons (39-17) scored four runs in the final two innings but came up short in their series opener against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (23-33) 8-5 on a cloudy 69-degree Tuesday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Great Lakes pitching walked 10 batters, including three in the sixth, the inning where the Timber Rattlers tallied four of their eight runs.

Robbie Peto walked two batters and then forced two flyballs, an out away from three scoreless innings. Eduarqui Fernandez reached on an infield single to plate a run. Robert Moore then swung at the first pitch and hammered it over the right field wall to make it 7-1.

The Loons in the final four innings left five on base. Ismael Alcantara singled in the sixth, and Jake Vogel reached on a base knock in the seventh. Both men were left on base, with Wisconsin's Ryan Brady striking out two Great Lakes batters in each inning.

Three walks assisted the Loons in bringing two across in the eighth. Ismael Alcantara, Chris Alleyne, and Frank Rodriguez all advanced on base on balls consecutively. Rodriguez's walk scored Taylor

Young, who reached on a fielder's choice, and Alcantara came across the plate after a wild pitch.

In the ninth, down 8-3, Great Lakes strung together three straight hits. Yeiner Fernandez singled, followed by Alex Freeland, his second hit. Griffin Lockwood-Powell, who entered in the eighth delivered in his first plate appearance, a two-run double to left field. The next two Loons went down in order.

Hyun-il Choi started the game, allowing three runs produced from five Timber Rattlers hits. Darrien Miller mashed a ball over the right-field fence in the second inning. In the third, Matt Wood doubled home a run, reached third after a single, and moved home following a balk.

The Loons' lone run through the first seven innings was a solo home run from Frank Rodriguez in the bottom of the third inning. In 13 games, Rodriguez has seven hits, two being home runs.

Great Lakes offensively went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

The Loons and Timber Rattlers play game two Wednesday, June 14th, with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. It is a Paws & Claws Wednesday. You can bring pups to the park and enjoy 50% off White Claws all game long.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.