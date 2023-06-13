Captains Allow 2 Home Runs, Record Just 3 Hits in 3-1 Loss to Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the opening game of a scheduled 6-game series, the Lake County Captains (26-31) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (30-27) by a final score of 3-1 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Each of the game's first four runs were scored in the first four innings. The Whitecaps hit two solo home runs in a span of 3 at-bats between the top of the 3rd and 4th innings, which gave West Michigan a 3-1 lead. An RBI single in the top of the 1st opened the scoring for the Whitecaps.

Captains starting pitcher Reid Johnston pitched 3.2 innings, allowing a season-high 4 hits for his 3rd consecutive start (5th time this season), 3 earned runs, and 3 walks, while throwing 3 strikeouts in 86 pitches (51 strikes). This start marked the 2nd time this season that the right-hander allowed multiple home runs in a game.

Lake County did not record a baserunner until the bottom of the 3rd inning. After the first 8 Captains were retired in order, Isaiah Greene hit his 3rd home run of the season, a solo shot, to make it a 2-1 game. This home run ended a 4-game hitless streak for the 21-year-old.

Lenny Torres Jr. and Trenton Denholm worked a combined 5.1 scoreless innings of relief, throwing 5 strikeouts. Torres Jr. allowed just one baserunner courtesy of a walk in the top of the 5th inning. Denholm allowed just 3 baserunners, courtesy of a single in the top of the 7th inning, and both a single and catcher's interference in the top of the 9th inning.

The Captains recorded just 3 baserunners after Greene's home run. Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, drew a walk in the bottom of the 4th inning. Then, Will Bartlett hit a double in the bottom of the 5th inning and eventually stole 3rd base, but did not score. Finally, Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a single in the bottom of the 6th inning.

After Tolentino's single, the final 11 Lake County hitters were retired in order.

