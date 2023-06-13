Bierman Leads Sky Carp To Victory In Opener

BELOIT-Gabe Bierman was simply outstanding Tuesday night, and the Beloit Sky Carp had a victory to show for it.

Bierman threw five hitless innings with a season-best nine strikeouts in Beloit's 5-0 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

While Bierman was cruising on the mound, the bats were doing plenty of work as well. Jake Thompson hit an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning to open the scoring. His time on the bases was brief, as Ymanol Marinez followed the double with a home run to right field to make it 3-0.

Jacob Berry smacked a two-run triple to right field in the seventh inning, and Zach Zubia capped the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the 8th.

Bierman was followed to the mound by Tyler Eckberg, who extended his scoreless streak to 18 1-3 innings with two clean frames. Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard closed out the game with clean innings as well.

Beloit and Quad Cities will do battle again Wednesday night with a 6:35 contest. It's the first one-price Wednesday, where fans can enter the game for $18 and receive a hot dog, chips and a drink.

