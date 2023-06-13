TinCaps Game Information: June 13 vs. Dayton Dragons

Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-30) vs. Dayton Dragons (29-28)

Tuesday, June 13 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Hunter Parks

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME & SERIES: The TinCaps blanked the River Bandits, 1-0, in Iowa. Jakob Marsee provided a 6th-inning RBI single, while Jairo Iriarte (4 innings), Raul Brito (4), and Bobby Milacki (1) teamed up for the shutout... Fort Wayne won 5 of 6 in the set.

BABY ON BOARD: Congrats to hitting coach Aaron Bray and his wife on the birth of their 3rd child, a girl, earlier today. Bray is back with his family in Charlotte... Former TinCaps catcher Miguel Del Castillo

HAYDEN'S HOMECOMING: Dayton catcher Hayden Jones grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Carroll High School in 2018. Playing under coach Dave Ginder, was a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time all-state selection, and 2-time team captain. The Chargers won a sectional title his senior season, as he was also MVP of Indiana's North/South All-Star Game... Went to Mississippi State for a season and then spent 2 years at Illinois State before signing with the Reds in August 2021... His dad (Ken) was drafted by the Padres in 1995 and that year played in the Midwest League with the Clinton LumberKings.

260 TO A PRO: Jones is 1 of 11 guys from the Fort Wayne area currently playing professional baseball. The list also includes Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (Bishop Luers, 2008) and Tigers infielder Zach McKinstry (North Side, 2014).

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 2 games in a row and 6 of their last 7. The 'Caps are 3-0-1 in their last 4 series, and 4-1-1 since the start of May... Fort Wayne is out of 5th/6th place in the Midwest League East Division for the first time since Opening Day.

STREAKS: Lucas Dunn is on an 8-game hitting streak... Brandon Valenzuela has a hit in 7 straight... Nathan Martorella is on a 12-game on-base streak... Juan Zabala has reached base in 9 in a row and Jakob Marsee, 8.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.78 ERA, 3rd highest.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +17 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 30-27 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

ADAM MAZUR: Among MWL pitchers who've thrown 37 or more innings, has the 2nd lowest ERA (1.95), trailing only teammate Ryan Bergert (1.67)... Also the 2nd lowest WHIP (0.9)... 3rdlowest BB% (3%) and BB/9 (1.2)... 4th in K/BB (5.2).. 1 of 4 who hasn't allowed a home run.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in MWL to appear in 57 games so far this year... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (43), 2nd in walks (43; 17% BB%), 3rd in SB (19), and 6th in HBP (6) and BB/K (0.9).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest rated in MWL)... Since May 5, 9th in the MWL in average (.301)... For season, ranks 7th in R (32)... 7th lowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 5th in 2B (13), 9th in H (52), and 10th in RBIs (30).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (56), RBIs (40), TB (96), 3rd in HR (9) and XBH (23), 5th in 2B (13), BB (37; 15% BB%), R (36), and ISO (.210), 6th in SLG (.480), H (54), BB/K (0.9), and 7th in OPS (.863) and wRC+ (147).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 120 or more plate appearances, ranks 6th in SLG (.505), 7th in AVG (.303) and OPS (.887), and 9th in wRC+ (153).

JUSTIN FARMER: Since May 11, in 28 games, slashing .315 / .404 / .467 (.871 OPS) with 2 HR, 18 RBIs, and 8 SB. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 17 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

5 MILLION FANS COUNTDOWN: The TinCaps project to welcome their 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field on Thursday night.

CAPS IN THE COMMUNITY: On Wednesday, TinCaps players and coaches will be volunteering with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis.

PEANUT-FREE: Tonight is the first of 3 "peanut-free" games at Parkview Field this year, to create a safe environment for those with severe peanut allergies. The promotion will be repeated on the nights of Tuesday, July 18 and Tuesday, August 15.

PACE OF PLAY: Through June 12, the average time for a 9-inning game at Parkview Field has been about 2 hours and 37 minutes. The Midwest League average has been 2:32... The average in Fort Wayne last year was 2:34.. In 2021, it was 3:14.

VS. ELLY: Last week, the Reds called up top prospect Elly De La Cruz from Triple-A Louisville. He opened up last season with the Dragons against the TinCaps. Between 2 April games in Dayton and 5 more April/May games at Parkview Field, De La Cruz was held in check, going 6-for-30 (.200) with 11 strikeouts to 2 walks. Of his 6 hits, he had 5 singles and 1 double. He played 5 games at shortstop and 1 at third base.

