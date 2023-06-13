Burhenn, Bullpen Dominant in 3-1 Win

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed an outstanding performance from their entire pitching staff as part of a 3-1 victory over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night at Classic Park.

Four pitchers, led by righty Garrett Burhenn, three-hit a Captains offense that came into this six-game series ranking fourth in the Midwest League in on-base percentage (.332). It's the fifth time this season that the Whitecaps defeated an opponent when scoring three or fewer runs.

The Whitecaps took a lead they never relinquished just three batters into the contest when Roberto Campos collected an RBI-single in the first inning to score Danny Serretti, giving West Michigan a 1-0 edge. The 'Caps added on their next run in the third when Brady Allen blasted a solo home run halfway up the batter's eye in center field to extend the edge to 2-0. After Isaiah Greene blasted a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the frame, Dillon Paulson launched his second home run of the season to commence the fourth. The 'Caps second homer in as many innings concluded the scoring in the contest.

Meanwhile, reliever Tyler Mattison opened the game with a scoreless frame before Burhenn, who played in the same state as he played collegiately at Ohio State University, spun five innings of one-run, three-hit baseball while striking out three. The 'Caps bullpen returned with Trevin Michael tossing two 1-2-3 frames before Gabe Sequeira pitched a perfect ninth to earn the save and give West Michigan a road victory to open a six-game set at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps improve to 30-27, while the Captains fall to 26-31. Burhenn (3-2) collects his third win of the season, while Captains starter Reid Johnson (4-3) gave up all three 'Caps runs in 3.2 innings to suffer his third loss, and Sequeira notched his second save. Outfielder Carlos Mendoza, who was re-added to the West Michigan roster from Lakeland as part of a pre-game roster move, reached base three times by going 2-for-3, plus a walk in the victory.

The 'Caps continue this six-game series against the Captains with a Wednesday morning contest at 11:00 am. Pitcher and Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect Troy Melton gets the start for West Michigan against Lake County righty Aaron Davenport. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 10:45 am. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

