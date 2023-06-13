Dragons Rained-Out Tuesday at Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps was postponed due to rain on Tuesday night in Fort Wayne. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 14 as part of a doubleheader in Fort Wayne. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

The next home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District begins on Tuesday, June 20 when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

