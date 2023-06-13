Chiefs Grind Out 3-2 Win In 10 Innings

Lansing, MI- On Monday, Nathan Church was named the Midwest League Player of the Week. A day later, Church's single in the top of the 10th inning served as the game-winning knock in Peoria's 3-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts Tuesday. With the victory, the Chiefs extended their winning streak to five games.

In what was Peoria's first trip to Lansing since 2018, the teams traded zeroes through the game's first two innings.

The Chiefs broke through in the third inning for a pair of runs against Lansing starter Mitch Myers. After Victor Scott singled, Church followed with a knock of his own. With Aaron McKeithan at the plate, Scott swiped third to record his 45th stolen base of the season. McKeithan later drove in the first run of the contest with a sac fly to left. Two batters later, Jeremy Rivas singled into right to plate Church and give the Chiefs a 2-0 cushion.

Lansing quickly responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third against Alex Cornwell. After a single and a double to open the frame, the Lugnuts scratched a run on an RBI groundout.

Cornwell did not allow another blemish on his line. The left-hander and league leader in innings pitched worked into the sixth inning before being lifted from the game. He allowed just three hits over 5.1 innings of work.

Peoria held a 2-1 lead into the eighth before one Lansing swing changed the game. Euribel Angeles led off the frame with a long home run to left field off of Matt Hickey, knotting the score at 2-2. Hickey recorded two more outs in the eighth before Roy Garcia ended the frame.

After Peoria was held in check in the top of the ninth, the Lugnuts put runners at second and third with just one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Garcia, with the winning run just 90 feet away, punched out Danny Bautista and retired Angeles to send the game to extras.

On the eighth pitch of his at-bat, Church delivered the game-deciding blow. His single was his second hit and his fourth reach of the game. Garcia retired Lansing in order in the bottom of the 10th.

The Chiefs are back to .500 for the first time since May 25. Peoria has now won three consecutive extra-inning affairs.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 6:05 PM CST.

