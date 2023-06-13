Loons Clinch Postseason Berth, 1st Half Division Championship

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are heading to the Midwest League playoffs for the ninth time in the team's 16-year history. On Saturday night, the Loons secured a 10-5 win over the Lake County Captains at Dow Diamond widdiling their magic number down to one and giving them three outcomes for a clinch on Sunday. The deciding outcome was West Michigan's series finale versus Wisconsin being canceled removing any possibility of the Loons being caught in the standings.

Loons playoff ticket packages are now on sale for Loons ticket package holders and can be purchased by calling the Loons ticket office, visiting Dow Diamond in person during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) or at any ticket window during Loons home games June 13-18. Single game tickets for the Loons first home playoff game scheduled for Thursday, September 14 will go on sale to the general public Monday, June 26 at 9:00 a.m.

The Midwest League playoffs will consist of two, best-of-three game series beginning on the road on Tuesday, September 12.

With a 39-17 record, the Loons have the best record in all of High-A and the fifth best record in all of Minor League Baseball. The Loons were just the second team in MiLB to clinch a postseason berth by Sunday with nine games left in the first half of the season. Despite that, there is still some history to play for before wrapping up the first half on June 25. With a 5-4 finish, Great Lakes will secure the winningest half in franchise history supplanting a 47-23 mark set in the second half of the 2010 season.

Other notable team accolades from the first half so far:

-Franchise record 10 straight wins from May 24 to June 3

-Most runs and largest margin of victory in a single game in 20-0 win at Beloit on May 30

-Best 50-game start in franchise history (35-15)

-Only team in Midwest League yet to lose a six-game series

All of this success for the 2023 Loons came after an 0-3 start to the season. Since then, Great Lakes has the best record (39-14) and second best run differential (+111) among all 150 MLB and MiLB teams.

The Loons are at home June 13-18 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For tickets and promotional information, visit Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

