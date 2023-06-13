Players & Coaches Volunteering Around Fort Wayne on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps players and coaches are set to volunteer around Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The team will serve the community at three local non-profit organizations.

Players and coaches will spend time at The Rescue Mission, Charis House, and The Treasure House.

"One of the ways we truly align with our Major League Baseball affiliate, the San Diego Padres, is in our shared dedication to improving lives throughout our communities," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "The Padres care about more than simply developing the on-field skills of their prospects, they want them to grow as citizens, too."

The Rescue Mission, which serves Fort Wayne, Allen County, and its 11 surrounding counties, provides restorative care to men, women, and children experiencing a homeless crisis. As part of The Rescue Mission, Life House (located downtown) operates as a shelter that provides three meals a day. The TinCaps will serve lunch there from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The team will also help to beautify the Charis House, a location for women and children, by spreading mulch throughout their grounds and playground area from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Treasure House is another stop for the team, where volunteers will assist the thrift store by helping them process and sort donations, move and clean furniture, test electronics, compact clothes, and more. That takes place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This is the first of two volunteer days for TinCaps players and coaches this season. Later in the year, the team will spend a day dedicated to serving the local military community, another cause that especially resonates with the Padres, who, in 1995, were the first professional sports team to create a Military Affairs department and have since been recognized as the "Team of the Military" throughout pro sports.

Already this year, the TinCaps have donated more than $10,500 to local non-profit organizations and mascot Johnny TinCap has made 50 appearances at community events. That includes this past Saturday, when Johnny surprised little leaguers at Hamilton Park as part of "PLAY BALL WEEKEND." In 2015, the TinCaps won Minor League Baseball's Community Service Award.

"Years from now, no one will remember how many games we won or lost," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "But we have a chance to make a long-lasting impact in our community, and this is one of those examples."

Meanwhile, the TinCaps, who've won six of their last seven games, are in action at Parkview Field this week, hosting Carroll High School grad Hayden Jones and the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), Tuesday-Sunday. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

