Trinidad Uses Fast Start to Defeat Santa Fe, 8-4

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers scored five runs in the opening inning and added three more in the sixth to defeat the Santa Fe Fuego, 8-4, on July 25, 2026.

Trinidad immediately took control with a five-run top of the first inning. Santa Fe answered with two runs in the bottom half, cutting the Triggers lead to 5-2.

The score remained unchanged until the Fuego scored twice in the fifth inning to pull within one run at 5-4. Trinidad responded in the top of the sixth with three runs, extending its advantage to 8-4.

The Triggers pitching staff kept Santa Fe scoreless over the final four innings to secure the victory.

Michael Acosta led the Trinidad offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Jeremiah Cabuyban also homered, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Keaton Fisher collected two hits and scored twice, while Brody Rasmussen recorded a hit, an RBI and a walk. Bryce Hayman drove in a run, scored once and stole a base. Brice Cagle also scored and stole a base.

Peyton Medeiros earned the victory after working seven innings. He allowed four runs on 11 hits, issued one walk and struck out seven.

Jack Haley pitched a scoreless eighth inning with three strikeouts, and Michael Martinez completed the shutout relief effort with a scoreless ninth.

Andrew Ramirez led Santa Fe with three hits, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. Connor Hickey went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Alex Elliott added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Terrance McGowan recorded two hits. Layne Sanders doubled and drove in a run, and Nick Tarantino also contributed a double.

Trinidad scored eight runs on eight hits and played error-free defense. Santa Fe finished with 11 hits and no errors but left 11 runners on base.

Final Score: Trinidad Triggers 8, Santa Fe Fuego 4

Trinidad: 8 Runs, 8 Hits, 0 Errors

Santa Fe: 4 Runs, 11 Hits, 0 Errors







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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