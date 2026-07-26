Alpine Overpowers Pecos in 18-1 Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys scored nine runs in the third inning and received a dominant performance from their pitching staff in an 18-1 victory over the Pecos Bills on July 25, 2026.

Alpine took control immediately, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Trevor Durr delivered an RBI single, Luke Hyzdu was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jaiden Proper drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Cowboys broke the game open with nine runs in the third inning, building a 12-0 advantage. Alpine added three more runs in the fourth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Hyzdu led the Cowboys with a home run and four RBIs. Durr drove in three runs, while Nick Capozzi, Sal Diaz, James Prockish and Michael Prisco each recorded two RBIs. Xavien Thompson, Proper and Jeremiah Locklear also drove in runs.

Capozzi and Prockish each collected two hits. Diaz scored four times, while Capozzi, Thompson, Durr, Proper and Nathan Mix each scored twice. The Cowboys finished with 12 hits and drew eight walks.

Alpines pitching staff held Pecos scoreless through the first seven innings. Proper allowed six hits and struck out four over four scoreless innings. Bradley Burdett followed with three perfect innings and earned the victory, striking out two. Brendan Moran completed the game with two innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out four.

The Bills scored their only run in the eighth inning. Anthony Hampton scored the run and recorded one of Pecos seven hits. Derrick Cancel led the Bills with two hits, while DJ Walker, Keelen Sloan, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron McIntyre each added a hit.

Alpine pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed only one walk. Pecos starter Aaron McIntyre surrendered 15 runs on 10 hits and five walks over four innings.

Final Score: Alpine Cowboys 18, Pecos Bills 1

Pecos: 1 Run, 7 Hits, 1 Error

Alpine: 18 Runs, 12 Hits, 1 Error







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