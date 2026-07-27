Two Big Frames Lift Leprechauns

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns scored seven runs in the sixth inning and six more in the eighth to defeat the Bakersfield Train Robbers 16-9 on July 26, 2026.

Dublin held a narrow 2-0 lead after five innings before breaking the game open with a seven-run bottom of the sixth. Bakersfield responded with seven runs of its own in the top of the seventh, cutting Dublins advantage to 9-9. The Leprechauns regained the lead with one run in the bottom half before putting the game away with six runs in the eighth inning.

Hunter Cliff led Dublins 13-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Sam Ott finished 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Tony Torres hit a home run and drove in three runs. Timothy Wagner tripled, scored four times and reached base four times with three walks.

Dylan Leek stole two bases for Dublin, while Wagner and Cliff each added a stolen base. Joseph Becker provided two scoreless innings out of the Leprechauns bullpen, allowing no hits and striking out two.

Bakersfield collected 10 hits and received home runs from Ryan Smith and Dylan Heil. Smith went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Heil drove in three runs. Zach Beatty, Joe Starick and Macs Carrillo each recorded two hits for the Train Robbers.

The Train Robbers committed three errors, while Dublin made one. Dublin finished with 16 runs on 13 hits, and Bakersfield scored nine runs on 10 hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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