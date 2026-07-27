Pacifics Top the Martinez Sturgeon 16-8

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The San Rafael Pacifics scored 11 runs over the first three innings and defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 16-8 on July 26, 2026.

San Rafael took control immediately, scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the second and four more in the third to build an 11-0 advantage. The Pacifics added one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Martinez was held scoreless through four innings before beginning a comeback attempt. The Sturgeon scored three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh, but the early deficit was too large to overcome.

Cal Zemaitis powered the San Rafael offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs. Jorge Lopez went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kyle Guerra reached base five times, scored four runs and drove in one, while Aki Buckson and Payton Rios each doubled, scored twice and recorded an RBI.

The Pacifics collected 10 hits and drew 12 walks. Five of San Rafaels hits went for doubles, with Buckson, Rios, Zemaitis, Gino Hutchinson and Lopez each recording one.

Martinez finished with 11 hits. Caughlin Shults went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, while Jacob Connery went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Elias Gonzalez drove in two runs, and Kyler Hickman added a double and an RBI.

Jacob Savoy opened the game with three scoreless innings for San Rafael, allowing three hits and striking out one. San Rafael committed one error, while Martinez committed three.

The Pacifics finished with 16 runs on 10 hits, while the Sturgeon scored eight runs on 11 hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 26, 2026

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