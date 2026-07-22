Cowboys Rally for 3-2 Walk-Off Victory Over Trinidad

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys scored three runs over the final two innings to rally past the Trinidad Triggers 3-2 on July 21, 2026.

Trinidad carried a 1-0 lead from the second inning into the eighth. Will Hudler opened the scoring after reaching on a triple and coming home on an RBI single by Michael Acosta.

The Triggers doubled their advantage in the top of the eighth. Brody Rasmussen doubled and later scored when Hudler delivered an RBI single, giving Trinidad a 2-0 lead.

Alpine answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game. Marco Martinez sparked the Cowboys and finished the night 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Trevor Durr added a double, a run and an RBI as Alpine pulled even at 2-2.

The Cowboys completed the comeback with a run in the bottom of the ninth, earning the walk-off victory. Cade Labruyere scored the winning run after reaching base and putting pressure on the Trinidad defense.

Martinez led Alpines six-hit attack with three hits. Durr recorded a double and an RBI, while Reese Weaks and Xavien Thompson each added a hit. Labruyere scored once and stole a base.

Hudler paced Trinidad by going 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Rasmussen and Chris Viamonte each doubled, while Acosta drove in the Triggers first run. Bryce Hayman, Jeremiah Cabuyban and Brian Pirone also collected hits.

Both starting pitchers delivered strong performances. Alpine starter Reese Weaks allowed one run on six hits over seven innings, striking out five without issuing a walk. Jeremiah Locklear allowed one run in the eighth before Daylan Bower struck out three in a scoreless ninth and earned the victory.

Trinidad starter Brian Pirone shut out Alpine for seven innings, allowing only four hits while striking out five. Michael Martinez surrendered two runs in the eighth, and Brenton Thiels took the loss after allowing the winning run in the ninth.

The victory improved Alpines record to 23-20, while Trinidad fell to 34-13.







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