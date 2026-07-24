Alpine Erupts Late to Rout Pecos 21-3

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys scored 17 runs over the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a 21-3 victory over the Pecos Bills on Thursday night.

Alpine held a narrow 1-0 lead after three innings before adding two runs in the fourth. Pecos scored once in the top of the fourth and again in the fifth, but James Prockish answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Cowboys a 4-2 advantage.

The game broke open in the sixth inning when Alpine sent eight runs across the plate. The Cowboys followed with nine more runs in the seventh to increase their lead to 21-2.

Pecos added its final run in the eighth inning, but the Bills were unable to overcome Alpine's late offensive surge.

Sal Diaz led the Cowboys by going 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Marco Martinez also collected three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Cade Labruyere reached base five times, finishing with two hits, three walks, two runs and three RBIs. Prockish homered, scored three times and drove in two runs, while Nathan Mix scored three runs and added two RBIs.

Zach Tallerman doubled and drove in two runs. Michael Prisco added a two-run hit, and Trevor Durr contributed a double, a run and an RBI. Alpine finished with 16 hits and drew 16 walks.

Derrick Cancel led Pecos at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. DJ Walker added two hits, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. Bilar Whittle doubled and scored once, while Jonathan Taylor, Ryan Drag and Jesse Castillo each recorded a hit.

Alpine's pitching staff limited the Bills to three runs on nine hits while striking out 13 batters. The Cowboys also played error-free defense.

The victory was secured by Alpine's relentless late-inning attack, as the Cowboys scored in four consecutive innings and plated 21 runs without the benefit of a Pecos defensive error.







Pecos League Stories from July 24, 2026

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