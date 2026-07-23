Cowboys Roll Past Trinidad 17-4

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys scored six runs in the first inning and added seven more in the eighth to defeat the Trinidad Triggers 17-4 on July 22, 2026.

Alpine took control immediately with six runs in the bottom of the first. After Trinidad scored in the third, the Cowboys added three runs in the fourth to build a 9-1 advantage. Alpine scored once in the seventh before putting the game away with a seven-run eighth inning.

The Cowboys finished with 18 hits and received production throughout the lineup. Cade Labruyere went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Nick Capozzi also collected four hits, including a triple, while scoring twice and driving in three runs.

Marco Martinez went 3-for-6 with two runs and one RBI. James Prockish recorded two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Nathan Mix added two hits, including a double, and led Alpine with four RBIs.

Trevor Durr finished with two hits, three runs and one RBI. Luke Hyzdu drove in a run and scored twice, while Zach Tallerman reached base three times on walks, scored twice and added an RBI.

Trinidad collected 11 hits in the loss. Wyatt Morgan and Keaton Fisher each recorded two hits. Will Hudler went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and one RBI.

Jeremiah Cabuyban homered, scored twice and drove in one run for the Triggers. Brody Rasmussen added a triple, while Kelii Price contributed a double and scored once.

Alpine finished with 17 runs on 18 hits despite committing five errors. Trinidad scored four runs on 11 hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 23, 2026

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