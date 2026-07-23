Wind Hold Off Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 8-7

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind scored seven unanswered runs during the middle innings and held off a late comeback to defeat the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 8-7 on July 22, 2026.

Grand Junction opened the game with two runs in the first inning and added another in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Garden City answered with one run in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to move ahead 4-3.

Both teams scored in the fifth before the Wind broke the game open with three runs in the sixth inning, taking an 8-5 advantage. Grand Junction scored once in the eighth and once in the ninth but could not complete the comeback.

Garden City collected 11 hits in the victory. Peyton Lewis, Ben Bach, Connor Huzicka and Leyton Barry each recorded two hits. Bach drove in one run, while Dom Enbody, Kaden Kirshenbaum and Trent Lowe each finished with two RBIs. Barry also drove in a run.

The Wind were aggressive on the bases, stealing five bases. Lewis stole two, while Darius Freeman, Bach and Huzicka each added one.

Basiel Williams led Grand Junction by going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Sean Becker added two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Ryan Rifenberg finished with two RBIs.

Grand Junction drew 12 walks and placed runners on base throughout the game, but Garden City pitching limited the Razorback Suckers to nine hits and stranded 15 runners.

Garden City finished with eight runs on 11 hits and committed three errors. Grand Junction scored seven runs on nine hits with one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.