Wind Defeat Santa Fe Fuego, 12-3

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 12-3 victory over the Santa Fe Fuego on July 16, 2026.

Garden City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the second to build a 6-0 advantage. The Wind continued to add to the lead with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth. Garden City finished the game with 12 runs on 17 hits.

Trent Lowe led the Garden City offense by going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI. Peyton Lewis went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Darius Freeman also collected three hits and scored twice, while Jordan Williams went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Leyton Barry added a triple and two RBI.

Ayden Yaeger delivered a strong start for the Wind, allowing just one unearned run on three hits over seven innings. He walked two and struck out four. Jeff Whitter worked the eighth inning, and Nico O'Donnell pitched a scoreless ninth.

Santa Fe scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the eighth. Connor Hickey led the Fuego with two hits and a stolen base. Alex Elliott drove in two runs, while Sam Freedman added one RBI.

Jake Young pitched seven innings for Santa Fe and allowed 10 runs on 16 hits. Zane Loveday worked the eighth inning.

Garden City finished with 17 hits and one error, while Santa Fe recorded five hits and played error- free defense.







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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