Leprechauns, Sturgeon Go 11 to Tie at 11

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Dublin Leprechauns and Martinez Sturgeon battled through 11 innings before settling for an 11-11 tie Thursday night in a game that featured multiple lead changes and late- inning drama.

Martinez jumped in front with a run in the first inning and exploded for five more in the second. Jacob Connery highlighted the inning with a two-run home run before Jacob Klinovsky added a three- run single to give the Sturgeon a 6-1 advantage.

Dublin answered immediately with a five-run third inning to even the score. Timothy Wagner, Gabriel Sepulveda, DJ Aceron and Dominic Vogel all delivered RBIs during the rally, erasing the five-run deficit.

The Leprechauns took a 7-6 lead in the fourth before Martinez responded in the bottom half on Andrew Curran's solo home run. Dublin regained the lead in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk by Damon Hale, but the Sturgeon answered with three runs in the sixth behind RBI hits from Jesus Marrero and Jacob Connery to move back in front 10-8.

Dublin tied the game once again in the seventh. Hale singled home Dylan Leek before Timothy Wagner scored on a Martinez throwing error to knot the contest at 10-10.

Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth innings, sending the game into extras. Dublin pushed across a run in the top of the 10th when Carson Richter drove in Hale with a fielder's choice, but Martinez answered in the bottom half as Curran singled home Michael Pavelchak to even the score at 11-11.

Both bullpens shut the door in the 11th inning, leaving the teams with a hard-fought tie.

Curran led the Martinez offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Connery also finished 3-for-5 with a homer, double and three RBIs, while Klinovsky drove in three runs. Pavelchak scored four times for the Sturgeon.

DJ Aceron paced Dublin with three hits and two RBIs. Wagner scored three runs, stole two bases and drove in one, while Hale, Sepulveda and Vogel each contributed two RBIs. The Leprechauns drew seven walks and stole five bases in the contest.

Martinez outhit Dublin 13-10, while the Leprechauns committed two errors and the Sturgeon committed one.

Final Score: Dublin Leprechauns 11, Martinez Sturgeon 11 (11 innings).







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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