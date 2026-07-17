Pacifics Strike Early and Cruise Past Austin, 9-2

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The San Rafael Pacifics scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Austin Weirdos 9-2 on July 16, 2026.

Fred Buckson opened the scoring with an RBI single that brought home Keith Whitaker. Kyle Guerra then scored on an Austin fielding error before Aki Buckson and Fred Buckson crossed the plate on another defensive mistake. Jared Greer completed the six-run inning with a two-run single that scored Gino Hutchinson and Payton Rios.

San Rafael added two more runs in the second inning. John Bicos delivered an RBI single to score Fred Buckson, and Cal Zemaitis followed with an RBI groundout that brought home Aki Buckson and extended the lead to 8-0.

Austin broke through in the eighth inning. Austin Sargent drove in Danelle Daniels on a fielder's choice, and David Twiddy followed with an RBI single that scored Sargent.

Kyle Guerra answered in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run, giving the Pacifics their final 9-2 margin.

Fred Buckson led San Rafael's 12-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Aki Buckson finished 2-for-4 with two runs, while Guerra homered, scored twice and drove in a run. Bicos and Greer also contributed RBI hits.

Greer earned the victory after allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. He struck out five and walked four. Tyler Condie worked a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

Austin finished with two runs on four hits and committed two errors. San Rafael scored nine runs on 12 hits and also committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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