Pacifics Edge Austin Weirdos

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 5-3 on July 4, 2026 at Albert Park.

Austin took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on RBI hits from Mason Refuerzo and Austin Sargent.

San Rafael answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, then tied the game again in the fourth on Kyle Guerra's RBI single.

The Pacifics took control in the fifth when John Bicos doubled in Aki Buckson and Gino Hutchinson followed with an RBI double to make it 5-3.

Gino Hutchinson led San Rafael with two doubles, two hits, one run, and one RBI. John Bicos added a double and two RBIs.

Jake Dent earned the win, allowing three runs over eight innings while striking out six. Riley Houghtby pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Gabriel Corniel took the loss for Austin despite throwing a complete game, allowing five runs, four earned, on 10 hits.

San Rafael finished with 10 hits, while Austin had eight hits and committed three errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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