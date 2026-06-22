Pacifics Ease past Austin 9-3

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 9-3 on June 21, 2026.

San Rafael took control early with three runs in the second inning and added two more in the fourth.

Austin cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth inning, but the Pacifics answered with runs in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings to pull away.

San Rafael finished with 13 hits, while Austin was held to three runs on six hits.

Aki Buckson led the Pacifics with a home run and two RBIs.

Jorge Lopez added two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs, while James Courshon drove in two runs at the plate.

Chris Blyskal went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for San Rafael.

Courshon also earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game with six hits allowed, three runs, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

For Austin, Sean Tanaka went 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Danelle Daniels tripled and drove in a run.

San Rafael used strong pitching and a balanced offense to secure the 9-3 win.







Pecos League Stories from June 22, 2026

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