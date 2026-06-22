Sturgeon Build Early Lead to Top Dublin

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







Martinez Sturgeon defeated the Dublin Leprechauns 6-5 on June 21, 2026.

Martinez took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, then added one run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to hold off Dublin late.

The Leprechauns scored in each of the final four innings, but the comeback came up one run short.

Martinez finished with 12 hits, while Dublin had 10 hits in the game.

Josh Hardamon led the Sturgeon offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

DAndre Gaines and Michael Pavelchak each added two hits and one RBI for Martinez.

For Dublin, Sam Ott went 3-for-4 with a double, one run, and one RBI.

Ivory Daniels added two hits and a run scored, while Timothy Wagner doubled and drove in a run.

Martinez used a three-run seventh inning and held on late for the 6-5 win.







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