Sturgeon Rebound from Slow Start to Top Dublin

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the Dublin Leprechauns 8-4 on July 7, 2026.

Dublin scored three runs in the first inning on Damon Hale's three-run home run, but Martinez answered with one run in the first and five runs in the third to take control.

Josh Hardamon led Martinez by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jacob Connery, Nick Thomson, Jacob Klinovsky and Michael Pavelchak each had two hits for the Sturgeon.

Martinez added two more runs in the fifth inning and finished with 14 hits. Dublin finished with four runs on six hits.

Ian Concevitch earned the win for Martinez, allowing three runs over five innings. Garrett Mos worked the final four innings, allowing one run and striking out three.

Damon Hale led Dublin with a three-run homer, while Dominic Vogel went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Final Score: Martinez Sturgeon 8, Dublin Leprechauns 4.







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