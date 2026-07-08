Train Robbers Score Early, Often over Austin

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated the Austin Weirdos 16-3 on July 7, 2026.

Bakersfield jumped out early with six runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, and six more in the third to take control of the game.

Maxim Fullerton led the Train Robbers offense by going 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Dylan Heil added three hits and four RBIs, while Joe Starick homered and drove in three runs.

Bakersfield finished with 20 hits, with Zach Beatty, Joe Riddle, Dillon Stimpson, Macs Carrillo and Jed Downham all recording multi-hit games.

Austin scored two runs in the fifth inning and one run in the eighth. Austin Sargent led the Weirdos with two hits, while Danelle Daniels and David Twiddy each drove in a run.

Dillon Stimpson earned the win for Bakersfield, while Samuel Anderson took the loss for Austin.

Final Score: Bakersfield Train Robbers 16, Austin Weirdos 3.







Pecos League Stories from July 8, 2026

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