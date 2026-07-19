Train Robbers Power Past Weirdos 17-9

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Train Robbers erupted for six runs in the first inning and pulled away for a 17-9 victory over the Austin Weirdos on July 18, 2026.

Bakersfield sent 10 batters to the plate during its opening-inning rally. Joe Riddle and Cade Fujii delivered RBI singles before Maxim Fullerton launched a grand slam to center field, giving the Train Robbers an immediate 6-0 advantage.

Austin answered with two runs in the third inning, but the Train Robbers continued to add to their lead. Riddle drove home two more runs with a fourth-inning single, while Macs Carrillo and Christian Altamirano produced runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Weirdos made their strongest push in the sixth inning. Cono Casale hit a grand slam as Austin scored four times and cut the Bakersfield lead to 11-7.

Bakersfield responded immediately with five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Fullerton delivered a three-run double, and Joe Starick added a two-run double to extend the lead to 16-7. The Train Robbers added another run in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Fullerton led the Bakersfield offense by going 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. Riddle finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs, while Altamirano and Fujii each collected two hits and scored three runs. Bakersfield totaled 16 hits and drew nine walks.

Austin also recorded 16 hits. Austin Sargent went 4-for-6 with two runs scored, Sean Tanaka collected three hits, and Casale drove in four runs with his home run.

Lucas Belcher earned the victory for Bakersfield after throwing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Jay Schulze took the loss for Austin after allowing 10 runs, eight earned, over five innings.

Bakersfield improved to 26-15-1, while Austin fell to 6-38.

Final Score: Bakersfield Train Robbers 17, Austin Weirdos 9

Hits: Bakersfield 16, Austin 16

Errors: Austin 4, Bakersfield 2







Pecos League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.