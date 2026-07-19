Grand Junction Holds off North Platte in 15-12 Slugfest

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers built an early lead and survived a late North Platte rally to earn a 15-12 victory over the 80s on July 18, 2026, at Bill Wood Field.

Grand Junction struck immediately with four runs in the top of the first inning and added two more in the second to take a 6-0 lead. North Platte scored once in the bottom of the second, but the Razorback Suckers remained in control through the middle innings.

After Grand Junction added a run in the fifth, North Platte answered with three runs in the bottom half to trim the deficit to 7-4. The Razorback Suckers then scored three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh, extending their lead to 14-6.

North Platte refused to go quietly, scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tommy Ramos delivered an RBI double, Darrius Bomer added an RBI single and Stephen Kent drove home two runs with a double as the 80s pulled within 14-11.

Grand Junction added an important insurance run in the eighth when Nicholas Sall lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Wyatt Cunningham. North Platte pushed across one final run in the ninth, but the Razorback Suckers closed out the three-run victory.

Zain Zinicola powered the Grand Junction offense by going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and six RBIs. Cunningham finished 3-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored, an RBI, two walks and three stolen bases.

Ryan Rifenberg collected two hits, scored four runs, drove in one and stole two bases. Basiel Williams went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs, while Elias Fiddler drove in three runs. Sall added two RBIs, and Grand Junction finished with 16 hits and 12 walks.

Kent led North Platte by going 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs. Bomer collected two hits, scored four runs, drove in two and stole two bases. Ivan Santos and Carson McCurdy each had two hits, while Cy Rushing also recorded a pair of hits.

Thomas Czyz started for Grand Junction and allowed six runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked six. CJ Pino, Caleb Menard and Zach Lutz combined to finish the game, with Lutz striking out three in the ninth inning.

North Platte starter Brock Pare allowed seven runs on eight hits and six walks over five innings. Nicholas Neighbours surrendered seven runs, three earned, in two innings before Garrett Flaagan and James Kobylt worked the final two frames.

Grand Junction improved to 25-19-1 with the victory, while North Platte fell to 13-29-1. The Razorback Suckers finished with 16 hits and one error, while the 80s recorded 14 hits and committed two errors.

Final Score: Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 15, North Platte 80s 12.







Pecos League Stories from July 19, 2026

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