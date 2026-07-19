Tarantino Lefts Fuego over Garden City

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe Fuego scored six runs in the third inning and received a six-RBI performance from Nick Tarantino in a 15-4 victory over the Garden City Wind on July 18, 2026.

Santa Fe took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Sam Freedman singled home Quinton Copeland. The Fuego then broke the game open with six runs in the third, highlighted by Tarantino's grand slam.

The Fuego added two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Connor Hickey supplied the fifth- inning damage with a two-run home run that extended Santa Fe's advantage to 10-0.

Garden City produced all four of its runs in the top of the sixth inning. Aaron Izquierdo delivered an RBI single, Peyton Lewis drove in two runs and Rob Morosetti added a sacrifice fly.

Santa Fe answered immediately with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to restore its commanding lead. The game ended after seven innings with the Fuego ahead by 11 runs.

Tarantino led the Santa Fe offense by going 2-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and six RBIs. Hickey finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Copeland reached base five times, going 2-for-2 with three walks, four runs scored and two RBIs. Freedman added a hit, two walks, two runs and an RBI, while Andrew Ramirez scored twice and drew three walks.

Jason Ramos led Garden City with three hits, a run scored and two stolen bases. Lewis recorded a hit and two RBIs, while Darius Freeman reached base three times and scored a run. Izquierdo added a hit, an RBI and a stolen base.

Chris Macias earned the complete-game victory for Santa Fe, allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out three and walked six while throwing 111 pitches.

Garden City starter Jaxon Hamada allowed nine runs on five hits and nine walks over four innings. Nico O'Donnell surrendered six runs in 1 2/3 innings before Jack Robinson recorded the final four outs without allowing a run.

Santa Fe finished with 10 hits and drew 13 walks. Garden City recorded eight hits, and neither team committed an error.

Final Score: Santa Fe Fuego 15, Garden City Wind 4.







Pecos League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.