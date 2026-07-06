Fuego Turns Tables on Trinidad

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego defeated the Trinidad Triggers 15-6 on July 5, 2026.

Santa Fe broke the game open with a 10-run third inning and never looked back.

The Fuego added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and one more in the ninth to finish with 15 runs on 18 hits.

Sam Freedman led Santa Fe with a huge game, going 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Garrett Esposito homered, scored three runs, and drove in three, while Layne Sanders also homered and added three RBIs.

Rickey Rivas added a home run and two RBIs, and Connor Hickey had three hits for the Fuego.

Trinidad was led by Will Hudler, who had two hits and two RBIs, while Chris Viamonte homered and drove in two runs.

Santa Fe finished with 18 hits and four home runs in the win.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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