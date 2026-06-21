Fuego Outlast North Platte 80s 22-17

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







Santa Fe Fuego outslugged the North Platte 80s 22-17 on June 20, 2026.

The Fuego jumped ahead early with four runs in the first inning, five more in the second and four in the third to build a 13-2 lead.

North Platte answered with a huge 12-run fourth inning, powered by two Tommy Ramos home runs and run-scoring hits from Jake Boucher, Luke Harris and Cy Rushing, taking a 13-12 lead.

Santa Fe tied the game in the fourth, then reclaimed control with six runs in the fifth inning. Alex Elliott homered and finished 5-for-6 with four runs scored and three RBIs.

Sam Freedman went 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, while Terrance McGowan added three hits and three RBIs. Dily Romero and Layne Sanders each drove in four runs for Santa Fe.

For North Platte, Tommy Ramos drove in four runs with two homers, Cy Rushing added two hits and four RBIs, and Jake Boucher doubled twice with two RBIs.

Santa Fe finished with 22 runs on 19 hits, while North Platte scored 17 runs on 17 hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 21, 2026

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