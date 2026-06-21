Avalos Gets Cowboys on Right Track in Win over Blackwell

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys used a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing from starter Ryan Avalos to defeat the Blackwell Flycatchers 11-5 on Saturday night.

Alpine struck early, scoring four runs in the opening inning. Cade Labruyere ignited the offense with an RBI triple, while Trevor Durr delivered the big blow throughout the night with two home runs and four RBIs.

The Cowboys added three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh to steadily pull away. Alpine finished the game with 11 runs on 15 hits and did not commit an error.

Durr paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs and four RBIs. Nathan Mix added two hits and scored three runs, while Michael Prisco collected two hits and two RBIs. Cade Labruyere contributed two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run.

Ryan Avalos earned the victory on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits over five innings while striking out two. Jacob Bradley and Bradley Burdett combined to finish the game for Alpine.

Blackwell rallied late with three runs in the eighth inning and another in the ninth. Shane Morrow led the Flycatchers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. George Sandifer homered and drove in two runs, while Kabrel Johnson and Masafusa Kanroji each collected two hits.

The Cowboys improved their position with the road victory, out-hitting Blackwell 15-11 and using timely power hitting to secure the 11-5 win.







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