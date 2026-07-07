Brady, Burdett Pitch Cowboys to Victory over Pecos

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys defeated Pecos Bills 5-1 on July 6, 2026 at Chevron Field.

Alpine took control early with two runs in the first inning and added two more in the third. Pecos scored its lone run in the fifth inning, but the Cowboys answered with another run in the seventh and held the Bills scoreless the rest of the way.

James Prockish led Alpine at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs, and a run scored. Trevor Durr drove in a run and scored, while Zach Tallerman added two RBIs. Julian Aguilera scored twice and stole a base.

Nick Brady started for Alpine and allowed just one run on two hits over 5.2 innings, striking out seven. Bradley Burdett finished the game with three scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.

Pecos finished with six hits, led by DJ Walker's double. Selvin Anderson scored the Bills' only run.

Alpine finished with 5 runs, 9 hits, and 0 errors. Pecos finished with 1 run, 6 hits, and 2 errors.







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