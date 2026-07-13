Cowboys Outslug Santa Fe Fuego in 20-17 Offensive Showcase

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys survived one of the wildest offensive games of the Pecos League season, outlasting the Santa Fe Fuego 20-17 on Sunday afternoon. Alpine piled up 17 hits while Santa Fe answered with 13 of its own as the teams combined for 37 runs, 30 hits, and nine errors.

Alpine came out swinging with a nine-run first inning, but Santa Fe refused to go away. The Fuego answered with five runs in the second and exploded for nine more in the third to grab a 15-14 lead after three innings. The Cowboys responded by scoring two runs in the fourth, two more in the sixth, and four in the seventh to reclaim control before shutting Santa Fe out over the final three innings.

Cade Labruyere sparked the Alpine offense by going 4-for-6 with four runs scored, three RBIs, and a home run. Luke Hyzdu added three hits, including a homer and double, while driving in two runs. Marco Martinez homered, scored four times, and knocked in two, while Michael Prisco contributed two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. James Prockish and Sal Diaz each collected two hits in the victory.

Santa Fes offense was equally dangerous. Connor Hickey blasted a home run and drove in five runs, Sam Freedman finished with a homer and four RBIs, Nick Tarantino added a three-run homer, and Layne Sanders homered while scoring four times and driving in two. Alex Elliott chipped in three hits and two RBIs for the Fuego.

Nick Brady earned the win in relief for Alpine with a scoreless inning before Daylan Bower closed out the final two innings to record his second save. Devin Hancock was charged with the loss after allowing 11 runs, six earned, over 6Ã¢..." innings in relief for Santa Fe.

The Cowboys improved to 22-20 with the victory, while Santa Fe dropped to 13-27.

Final Line:

Alpine Cowboys - 20 runs, 17 hits, 4 errors

Santa Fe Fuego - 17 runs, 13 hits, 5 errors







Pecos League Stories from July 13, 2026

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