Big Inning Helps Saguaros Hold off Roswell

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Roswell Invaders 11-10 on June 20, 2026.

Roswell scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings, but Tucson answered with three runs in the second and one in the sixth to take control.

The Saguaros broke the game open with a seven-run seventh inning, powered by home runs from Jontae Hennesy and Jaymon Cervantes.

Roswell battled back with a seven-run eighth inning to cut the deficit to one, but Tucson held on for the 11-10 win.

Jontae Hennesy led Tucson with a home run and three RBIs, while Jaymon Cervantes added a home run, two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Sloan Laird went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Trent Malone added two hits and two RBIs, and Ty Murray scored twice for the Saguaros.

For Roswell, James Harris had two hits and two RBIs, Xander Nabors drove in two runs, and Jonathan Taylor doubled and drove in two runs.

Tucson finished with 11 runs on 13 hits, while Roswell scored 10 runs on 10 hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 21, 2026

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