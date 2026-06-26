Tucson Withstands Alpine Rally

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Alpine Cowboys 9-7 on June 25, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona.

Alpine jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning when Trevor Durr singled home Luke Hyzdu and Nathan Mix.

Tucson answered with three runs in the second inning, highlighted by Sloan Laird s two-run double, to take a 3-2 lead.

After Alpine tied the game in the third, Tucson scored three more runs in the bottom of the inning behind RBI hits from Hal Perez and Mike Blackiston and an RBI fielders choice from Xavior Salazar.

The Saguaros added two more runs in the fourth when Gavy Perez-Torres tripled, giving Tucson an 8-3 lead.

Alpine battled back with runs in the sixth, seventh, and two more in the eighth to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Tucson added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on Jontae Hennesys sacrifice fly, scoring Angel Faras.

Tucson finished with 9 runs on 11 hits and committed 2 errors.

Alpine finished with 7 runs on 13 hits and committed 5 errors.

Sloan Laird led Tucson with two hits and two RBIs, while Gavy Perez-Torres drove in two runs with a triple.

Hal Perez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Xavior Salazar added two RBIs.

For Alpine, Trevor Durr went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Michael Prisco went 3-for-5 with two triples and two runs scored, and Cade Labruyere added two hits and two RBIs.

Xavior Salazar started for Tucson and allowed four runs over six innings while striking out three.

Adan Vega worked the final two innings for the Saguaros.

Final Score: Tucson Saguaros 9, Alpine Cowboys 7.







Pecos League Stories from June 26, 2026

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