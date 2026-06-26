Dublin Blasts Austin

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Austin Weirdos 19-5 on June 25, 2026.

Dublin scored in every inning from the first through the eighth and finished with 19 runs on 20 hits.

The Leprechauns broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning and added five more in the sixth.

Gabriel Sepulveda led Dublin with a home run, double, and four RBIs.

Damon Hale went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Sam Ott homered and drove in two runs, while Timothy Wagner also homered, scored four runs, and drove in one.

Dominic Vogel, Ivory Daniels, and Carson Richter each added two RBIs for Dublin.

For Austin, Chris Tsouras powered the offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, double, and all five Weirdos RBIs.

Dublin finished with 19 runs, 20 hits, and one error.

Austin finished with 5 runs, 9 hits, and 4 errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 26, 2026

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