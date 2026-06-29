Leprechauns Lock Down after the First

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns beat the San Rafael Pacifics 7-3 on June 28, 2026.

San Rafael scored two runs in the top of the first, but Dublin answered with four runs in the bottom half and never gave up the lead.

The Leprechauns added single runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull away. Carson Richter and Timothy Wagner each homered for Dublin, while Richter drove in two runs.

Jacob Casson earned the win for Dublin, throwing eight innings and allowing three runs, one earned, on eight hits while striking out 12. Owen Gerba finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning and two strikeouts.

Fred Buckson led San Rafael with two hits and an RBI. Kyle Guerra doubled and scored twice for the Pacifics.

Dublin finished with seven runs on 10 hits and one error. San Rafael finished with three runs on nine hits and two errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.