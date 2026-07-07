Bats Push Leprechauns past Martinez 16-11

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns defeated Martinez Sturgeon 16-11 on July 6, 2026.

Martinez opened the game fast, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding two more in the second, but Dublin answered with three runs in the first and exploded for eight runs in the second to take control. The Leprechauns added two runs in the fourth and three more in the eighth to secure the win.

Dylan Leek led Dublin, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, two RBIs, and three stolen bases. Timothy Wagner added three hits, three runs, and an RBI, while Sam Ott drove in three runs and scored three times. DJ Aceron and Braden Mclin each added two RBIs.

Martinez finished with 13 hits. Kyle Norton homered, scored twice, and drove in a run. Andrew Curran had two hits, three walks, and scored three runs. Jacob Connery and Austin Watson each drove in two runs for the Sturgeon.

Dublin finished with 16 runs, 15 hits, and 4 errors. Martinez finished with 11 runs, 13 hits, and 1 error.







Pecos League Stories from July 7, 2026

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