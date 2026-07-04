Leprechauns Clutch against San Rafael

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 6-4 on Thursday night.

Dublin took control early with one run in the second inning and three more in the third. San Rafael cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, but the Leprechauns answered with two runs in the seventh to hold off the Pacifics.

Dublin finished with 12 hits. Damon Hale went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and two runs scored. Juan Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while DJ Aceron had two hits and drove in two runs. Dylan Leek also added two hits.

Jacob Casson earned the win for Dublin, throwing a complete game. Casson allowed four runs on eight hits, walked two, and struck out seven.

San Rafael had eight hits in the loss. Kyle Guerra went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored, while Fred Buckson had two hits, a double, and an RBI. Jorge Lopez and Jaxson Bates also drove in runs.

Final Line: Dublin 6 runs, 12 hits, 1 error. San Rafael 4 runs, 8 hits, 3 errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2026

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