Early Lead Lifts Sturgeon Comfortably over Austin

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the Austin Weirdos 16-5 on Thursday night.

Martinez scored in each of the first seven innings, building an early lead and pulling away with four runs in the sixth inning.

The Sturgeon finished with 16 runs on 17 hits. Jacob Connery went 4- for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Nick Thomson homered, doubled, scored three times, and drove in four runs. Josh Hardamon hit a home run and drove in three, while Andrew Curran added two hits and two RBIs.

Austin scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning. Adrian Morales doubled and drove in two runs, while Chris Tsouras and Mason Refuerzo each added an RBI.

Garrett Mos was strong in relief for Martinez, throwing three perfect innings with five strikeouts.

Final Line: Martinez 16 runs, 17 hits, 1 error. Austin 5 runs, 8 hits, 3 errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2026

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