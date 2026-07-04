Wind Piles on Runs in Easy Victory over North Platte

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the North Platte 80s 24-1 on Friday night.

Garden City scored early and often, putting up two runs in the first, four in the second, and nine more in the fourth inning to break the game open.

The Wind finished with 24 runs on 21 hits. Peyton Lewis went 4-for-6 with two home runs, five runs scored, and five RBIs. Darius Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, five runs scored, and four RBIs. Ben Bach added three hits and drove in six runs, while Adam Metivier helped himself with two hits and three RBIs.

Metivier also led Garden City on the mound, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out five.

North Platte scored its lone run in the third inning. Ivan Santos led the 80s with two hits, and Jake Boucher drove in the run.

Final Line: Garden City 24 runs, 21 hits, 1 error. North Platte 1 run, 4 hits, 4 errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.