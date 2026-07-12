Wind Blow Past North Platte 80s, 14-2

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







NORTH PLATTE, Nebraska - The Garden City Wind scored in six different innings and pulled away with a six-run seventh to defeat the North Platte 80s, 14-2, on July 11, 2026.

Garden City took control immediately, scoring twice in the first inning and once in the second. North Platte answered with two runs in the third, but the Wind added single runs in the fourth and fifth before breaking the game open in the seventh. Garden City completed the scoring with three more runs in the ninth.

Darius Freeman led the Wind offense by going 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Leyton Barry collected two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Connor Huzicka homered, scored twice and finished with three RBIs. Aidan Grabowski scored three runs, while Ben Bach added two RBIs.

Garden City starting pitcher Jaxson Hamada delivered seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four. Gavin Peterson and Jack Robinson each pitched a hitless inning to finish the victory.

Ivan Santos produced both North Platte runs with a two-run hit in the third inning and finished 2- for-5. Brock Pare and Darrius Bomer scored the runs for the 80s.

Garden City finished with 14 runs on nine hits and committed two errors. North Platte recorded two runs on five hits and committed three errors. The victory improved the Wind to 29-8, while the 80s fell to 12-26.







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