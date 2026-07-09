Wind Rally over Santa Fe

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 13-12 on July 8, 2026 in Garden City, Kansas.

Garden City rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a 12-8 deficit and take the lead for good. Darius Freeman delivered a two-run double, Kaden Kirshenbaum was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Layton Barry followed with a two-run single to put the Wind ahead 13-12.

Peyton Lewis led Garden City by going 4-for-5 with three runs and one RBI. Freeman went 2-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs and a double. Ben Bach added two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Rob Morosetti, Connor Huzicka, Kirshenbaum and Barry each drove in two runs.

Santa Fe had 14 hits in the loss. Rickey Rivas went 3-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and two doubles. Connor Hickey went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Dily Romero went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

Jack Robinson closed the game for Garden City with a scoreless ninth inning, allowing no hits and striking out two. Max Vosters started for the Wind and struck out eight over six innings.

The Wind finished with 13 runs on 15 hits and one error. Santa Fe finished with 12 runs on 14 hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 9, 2026

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