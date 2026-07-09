Invaders Walk off Pecos Bills

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders defeated the Pecos Bills 7-6 on July 8, 2026 in Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off the Bills. James Harris singled home Christopher Martinez to cut the deficit to 6-5, then Harris scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Ryan Flores followed with a walk-off single to center field, scoring Carson Kirby for the 7-6 win.

Harris led Roswell by going 3-for-5 with two runs, a double and two RBIs. Christopher Martinez went 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI, while Sean Moore added two hits and an RBI. Carson Kirby and Flores each drove in a run for the Invaders.

Pecos was led by Thorin Sanchez-Guerra, who hit a three-run home run in the second inning and finished with three RBIs. Brevin Brisack went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Anthony Hampton homered and Ryan Drag added an RBI double in the ninth.

Xander Nabors earned the win for Roswell. Thomas Geiger took the loss for Pecos.

Roswell finished with seven runs on 12 hits and one error. Pecos finished with six runs on 10 hits and three errors.







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