Invaders Keep Blackwell at Bay

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







Blackwell, OK - The Roswell Invaders defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 7-6 on Sunday night in Blackwell.

Roswell jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Blackwell answered with four runs in the second and took a 5-4 lead in the third before the Invaders scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to regain control.

Ryan Flores led Roswell at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Christopher Martinez added two hits, while Xander Nabors and Anthony Castaneda each drove in two runs.

Blackwell was led by Shane Morrow, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Joseph Boone and Angel Rodriguez each added two hits for the Flycatchers.

John Luegering worked four innings for Roswell, allowing one run while striking out four. Ray White pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish the game.

Roswell finished with seven runs on nine hits and no errors. Blackwell had six runs on 11 hits and committed five errors.







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