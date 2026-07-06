Razorback Suckers Sweep Tucson

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction, CO - The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 8-7 on Sunday night in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction scored four runs in the first inning and added single runs in the third and fifth before pushing across two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.

Tucson scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-6 lead, but the Razorback Suckers answered in the sixth and held Tucson scoreless over the final four innings.

Zain Zinicola led Grand Junction with three RBIs, while Easton Bryant hit a home run and drove in two runs. Wyatt Cunningham also homered and scored twice for the Razorback Suckers.

Tucson was led by Sloan Laird, who went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Trent Malone added three hits, while Hal Perez homered and drove in two runs.

Joe Banda earned the win for Grand Junction, throwing four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Clayton Evans took the loss for Tucson.

Grand Junction finished with eight runs on seven hits and two errors. Tucson had seven runs on 11 hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 6, 2026

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