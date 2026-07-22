Grand Junction Holds Off Garden City for 7-5 Victory

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers built an early lead and held off a late Garden City rally to defeat the Wind 7-5 on July 21, 2026.

Grand Junction opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Nicholas Sall hit a solo home run. Basiel Williams later scored on Brandon Zanni's RBI groundout to give the Razorback Suckers a 2-0 advantage.

Garden City answered in the bottom of the second when Kaden Kirshenbaum launched a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Razorback Suckers added two more runs in the fifth. Josh Stoll reached base and Wyatt Cunningham followed with a two-run homer, extending Grand Junction's lead to 4-1.

Grand Junction broke the game open with three runs in the seventh inning. Ryan Rifenberg and Sall each drove in runs as the visitors increased their lead to 7-1.

The Wind began their comeback in the bottom of the seventh and scored three more times in the eighth. Peyton Lewis and Kirshenbaum each hit two-run home runs during the game, helping Garden City pull within two runs at 7-5.

CJ Pino stopped the rally by recording the final five outs without allowing a run. He surrendered only one hit and one walk over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Stoll earned the victory after pitching 7 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks while striking out one.

Cunningham led the Grand Junction offense by going 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Sall finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Rifenberg doubled and drove in two runs, while Williams and Sean Becker each collected two hits.

Kirshenbaum paced Garden City by going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Lewis added a two-run homer, while Darius Freeman finished with two hits and a run scored.

Ayden Yaeger took the loss for the Wind after allowing seven runs on 11 hits over seven innings. Gavin Peterson and Jack Robinson each followed with a perfect scoreless inning.

Grand Junction finished with 11 hits and played error-free defense. Garden City recorded seven hits and committed one error.







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