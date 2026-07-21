Razorback Suckers Rally Past North Platte 10-8

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers scored four runs in the ninth inning to defeat the North Platte 80s 10-8 on July 19, 2026.

North Platte took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and extended its advantage to 5-1 with three runs in the fifth. Grand Junction answered with a five-run seventh inning to move ahead 6-5. The 80s tied the game with a run in the eighth, but the Razorback Suckers broke through for four runs in the top of the ninth. North Platte scored twice in the bottom half before Grand Junction closed out the victory.

Ryan Rifenberg led Grand Junction by going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base. Nicholas Sall, Basiel Williams and Zain Zinicola each collected two hits. Sall scored twice and drove in a run, while Williams scored twice, drove in a run and stole two bases. Elias Fiddler doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Carson McCurdy powered North Platte's offense with two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Ivan Santos went 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base, while Lucas Rincon doubled and drove in a run. Ira Clifton added two hits and an RBI.

Grand Junction finished with 10 runs on 11 hits and improved to 26-19-1. North Platte recorded eight runs on nine hits and fell to 13-30-1. Both teams committed three errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2026

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